TAYLOR, B.C. – The Lone Wolf Golf Club is applying for funding to upgrade its clubhouse with the support of the District of Taylor.

The project includes updating electric work, networking capabilities, lighting upgrades, bathroom renovations, and fence repairs.

The funding, through the Northern Development Initiative Trust’s recreation infrastructure grant, has been applied for and received before. Previously, the district applied for funding that went towards clubhouse repairs and kitchen equipment.

The grant can cover up to $100,000 worth of work, or 70 per cent of a specific project’s budget. If received, the funding would reduce the district’s expense to the $50,000 set aside for it. The project in its entirety is worth $150,000.

Though there are more upgrades desired for the clubhouse, like a security gate for the kitchen, they will be included in a later project.