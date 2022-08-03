For some, planning for a vacation is like being in the eye of a hurricane with no way out. It’s calm where you’re standing, but chaos and disarray surround you. If this scenario sounds familiar, here are some travel accessories to help you pack for your next trip.

Travel Cord Organizer

Whether you’re going on a business trip or vacation, a travel cord organizer is a must-have. Travel cord organizers (also known as travel cord rolls or cable organizers) hold small gadgets and tech accessories, like your laptop charger, earbuds, etc. They’re typically lightweight, durable, and available in various colours and sizes.

Universal Adapter

If you’re travelling internationally, you may want to purchase a universal adapter. (According to worldstandards, there are 15 different types of domestic electrical outlet plugs in the world.) Universal adapters feature multiple plug styles, eliminating the need to carry several plugs for each device. Just be sure to check the device you’re attempting to plug in beforehand, as some devices may require a converter (e.g. hair dryer, large appliances, etc.).

Portable Door Alarm

Travelling alone can be scary. Give yourself peace of mind with a portable door alarm. These special, pocket-sized alarms temporarily attach to a door or window. Once the motion sensor is triggered, a high-pitched alarm will go off to let you (and the intruder) know something’s happening.

Portable Wash Bag

Planning on riding camelback through the desert or hiking in the mountains? If so, you may want to consider purchasing a portable wash bag (travel washing machine). Portable wash bags allow you to wash your clothes no matter where you are. Just fill the bag with clothing, water, and liquid laundry soap. Roll it shut (release the excess air) and rub gently to “start the wash.” Once you’re finished, empty the dirty water and rinse your garments with clean water.

Photo: Teerawut Masawat via 123RF

Smartphone Sanitizer

Did you know that planes are hotbeds of bacteria? According to this 2015 study, airplane trays are the dirtiest place on an airplane, with 2,155 bacteria colony-forming units (CFU) per square inch. What’s worse, your carry-on can come into contact with up to 80 million bacteria before you get it to your hotel room. To avoid getting sick, you may want to carry hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and for good measure, a smartphone sanitizer.

Digital Luggage Scale

A digital luggage scale could come in handy, especially if you tend to overpack. Weighing your luggage before you leave will help you avoid any unwanted or surprise fees at the airport. If you’re fond of souvenirs, it could help you save on the trip back, too! Just be sure to check the scale’s maximum weight limit first to ensure it has the ability to weigh your suitcase. Most travel scales can weigh bags of up to 100 pounds.

Space Saver Bags

Speaking of overpacking, using a space saver bag could give you up to 50% more space in your suitcase. With a space saver bag, you can pack towels, large jackets, sheets, pillowcases, and clothing in one suitcase. Space saver bags come in all shapes and sizes; you can purchase large or travel-sized bags. The size will ultimately depend on what you’re packing and how long you’ll be gone.

Travel Router

Whether you’re travelling for business or pleasure (or both!), a travel router can help you stay connected. Portable WiFi routers allow you to surf the web from anywhere via a private internet connection. How? Instead of using a phone cable, unlocked travel routers use an interchangeable SIM card so you can keep your internet costs low no matter which country you’re visiting.

Power Bank

If you’re on your phone a lot, a power bank could help you keep it charged on the go. Power banks are small (so they can fit in your purse or carry-on), yet powerful enough to keep your cell phone, tablet, or laptop charged. Different types of power banks include block power banks, keychain power banks, and solar power banks.

Snag a few of these handy travel products before your next trip to make the going even smoother!