FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the community’s assistance in returning some heavy-duty tools believed to have been stolen.

On August 2nd, the Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a shopping cart full of tools abandoned at a residence in the area of 95th Avenue and 93rd Street.

The cart is believed to have been abandoned within the past week.

The cart’s contents included a variety of wrenches, many of them believed to be heavy-duty tools.

The owner, or owners, claiming the property should be able to provide a photograph or describe the wrenches’ brand, colour, type or shape.

“For the most part, these are not your everyday tools,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, media relations officer for the Fort St John RCMP.

“If you believe your property may have been broken into or your shop or garage is missing some tools recently, contact the police with a description, these might be yours.”

The local RCMP continues to investigate and asks anyone who has information on this to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.