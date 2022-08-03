LANGFORD, B.C. — A unique collaboration between four post-secondary institutions in British Columbia will establish a new campus on the Vancouver Island city of Langford.

The partnership between the University of Victoria, Royal Roads University, Camosun College and the Justice Institute of B.C. will educate up to 1,300 students when it’s completed by 2035.

The project includes an almost $78-million investment from the provincial government, while Royal Roads is contributing $19 million for the land purchase and capital costs and Langford about $27 million in infrastructure.

Premier John Horgan, whose riding will be home for the new institution, says residents of the Westshore have waited a long time to have another post-secondary campus in their community.

Statistics show the region has lower-than-average direct post-secondary transition rates at 38 per cent compared with the provincial average of 51 per cent.

Programs to be offered by the institutions include business, hospitality, computer science, engineering, health-care assistant, and paramedic and first-responder training.

Adult education upgrades will also be available from the Sooke School District.

Part of the campus could open as early as the fall of 2024 for about 600 students.

Anne Kang, the minister of advanced education, says the new model brings the strengths of four institutions closer to people who need it.

“This unique and innovative campus is a fantastic example of post-secondary institutions collaborating to invest in students, and the programs and infrastructure they need to be future ready for their careers,” Kang said in a news release.

