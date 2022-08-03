TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor has set the topics for its upcoming “Coffee With Council” meeting.

The event, designed to be a conversation between the council and community members on issues that effect the residents and businesses in the district, will be held on August 16th at the Taylor Community hall.

Topics that district staff suggested are focused primarily on the upcoming election. They include the roles and responsibilities of both the mayor and councillors; insight into the councillor’s experience of their role; and what to expect when running for mayor or council.

Mayor Rob Fraser added another topic to the list: the Peace River Regional District, what it is, and how the regional district’s assent voting process (which asks voters to accept service functions via referendum) functions.

Staff in the community services department hoped that these topics would “assist in opening the communication lines” between community members who may be considering a bid for one of the seats and current councillors. The topics are also expected to provide clarity and transparency about the municipal electoral process.

Taylor has held several “Coffee with Council” meetings over the last three years dependent on topics that arise. Several important insights into the community have come out of these meetings before, according to council.