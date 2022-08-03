NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A defence lawyer for a Dutch man accused of harassment and extortion of British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd says sharing a link is “not child pornography.”

Joseph Saulnier told the jury in Aydin Coban’s B.C. Supreme Court trial there’s evidence that a video titled “AmandaTodd.wmv” was played on a device seized from his client’s home, but it was not stored as a data file.

Coban has pleaded not guilty to extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possessing child pornography in relation to the Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen.

In closing arguments, Saulnier said the evidence doesn’t support the existence of a data file of child pornography ofthe alleged victim on the digital devices seized by Dutch police.

Earlier in the trial, Crown attorney Marcel Daigle cited testimony from a Dutch officer who said a deleted video file called “AmandaTodd.wmv” had been played on one of the devices in December 2010, corresponding with a time when Todd was being actively harassed.

Crown attorney Louise Kenworthy wrapped up her closing her arguments Tuesday saying there was a “treasure trove of information” linking Coban to the harassment and extortion of Todd.

