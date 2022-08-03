FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first round of community input on the City of Fort St. John’s new Community Arts and Culture Framework opens on August 8th, 2022.

The framework will set out a plan to enhance arts and culture opportunities and develop the city’s identity.

To ensure that the plan works for everybody–because arts and culture are for everybody–the city is looking for community members and local artists to provide input and share their ideas about the plan.

“This Framework will provide a solid foundation and actionable direction to advance arts and culture and improve the economic and social wellbeing in our community,” Eryn Griffith, Arts & Culture Manager for the City of Fort St. John, said in a release.

An online survey is open between August 8th and 29th. City staff will also hold pop-up events at Music in the Park on August 11th and Open Mic in the Plaza on Friday, August 12th.

Focuses of the framework will include programs, partnerships, physical spaces, and opportunities for funding that will guide the next ten years of art in the city.

A second round of engagement will commence next winter, during the High on Ice Winter Festival. The framework is slated for completion in Spring 2023.

The community insight provided through the engagement process will factor into plans crafted by urban planning firm Happy Cities, which won the bid for the project.

“Arts and culture are a cornerstone of a liveable Fort St. John,” said Mitchell Reardon, Senior Planner & Designer at Happy Cities. “By investing in arts and culture, the City can offer more opportunities for local residents to get involved, and strengthen its commitments to economic growth, reconciliation, community wellbeing, and resilience.”