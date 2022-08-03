VICTORIA, B.C. – British Columbians are being encouraged to nominate their fellow citizens who have made outstanding contributions through exceptional service to their communities for 2022’s Medal of Good Citizenship.

Nominations for this year’s Medal of Good Citizenship are being accepted until September 6th, 2022, though nominations received after the 6th will be considered for the 2023 medal.

Citizens can nominate individuals, organizations or youth in their communities.

B.C.’s Medal of Good Citizenship started in 2015 and recognizes people for their generosity, service, acts of selflessness and contributions to their community.

These contributions are outside of people’s paid employment or perhaps beyond the parameters of their job and are made without the expectation of a reward.

This year’s winners will be announced in December to coincide with International Volunteer Day on December 5th.

For more information about the Medal of Good Citizenship and how to nominate, visit the B.C. government’s website.