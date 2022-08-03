ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. – The 75th Annual North Peace Fall Fair is set to begin the third week of August with a couple of new additions to the schedule.

After a couple of years of bad weather and flooding, North Peace Fall Fair Society president Bruce Christensen is hoping for a good weekend.

“We’re just excited … We are hoping and praying that we have good weather this year,” said Christensen.

Last year, the fair hosted over 3,000 people, compared to an average of 2,500, and he is hoping for more.

Christensen mentioned the light horse show will be bigger than it has in the past, including a new show called ‘Hoof and Woof.‘

He also adds that there will be an antique threshing demonstration, “we haven’t had for, as far as I know, ever before.”

The tractor pull will also be returning on Friday night and Saturday morning.

“Sometimes these tractors create some flames when they’re pulling, and in the dark, it gives an interesting perspective,” Christensen said.

There is also entertainment that starts on Friday night, runs all day Saturday and pretty much all day Sunday, which includes professionals and an amateur talent show.

“So if you like to dance, come on, get your dancing shoes on,” he said.

With these activities and more, the Fall Fair Society is always looking for more volunteers to make this event and future events run smoothly.

“The fair will go ahead. Thank goodness for the volunteers we have and are putting many, many hours, but we do need professional volunteers,” he said.

To volunteer, visit the Fall Fair website and fill out the contact form to find out how to help.

Christensen encourages folks to “make a schedule and a time slot and come out and see us.”

“The fair, we need your support. The vendors that come out and give their time, they need your support. We think you won’t be disappointed.”

The fair will run from August 19th to the 21st, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Fair Book, including all events, vendors and activities, can be viewed below: