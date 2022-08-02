TUMBLER RIDGE, BC – The District of Tumbler Ridge transfer station is now home to a 20-foot modified sea container with a 2,200-litre tank to collect and store returned used oil and antifreeze.

The district acquired the container through a BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA) grant.

BCUOMA is a not-for-profit group dedicated to the safe collection and recycling of used oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers.

“This significant upgrade to their transfer station ensures that the growing population of Tumbler Ridge, and surrounding communities, can easily recycle their used oil and antifreeze-related products in a safe and environmentally friendly manager,” said David Lawes, the CEO of BCUOMA.

“BCUOMA will continue to provide grants to BC organizations for the development of infrastructure to responsibly handle, collect, and store used oil and antifreeze materials using economic, efficient, and environmentally acceptable options.”

According to a release, used oil can be recycled at one of BCUOMA’s public recycling centres to be later reused.

Used oil can reportedly be “re-refined” into new lubricating oil or material inputs for manufacturing or energy products.

Used oil filters also contain metal, which can be recycled into metal products such as rebar, nails and write.

Used oil containers can also be recycled into new oil containers, drainage tiles and parking curbs.

Grant information through BCUOMA can be found on its website.