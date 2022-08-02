TAYLOR, B.C. – In its second-quarter results for 2022, Canfor said the Taylor Pulp Mill curtailment will continue until “more normal” transportation levels return to its pulp and paper mills.

This update follows the company’s May announcement that the curtailment would most likely stay in place until the fall. The initial curtailment announcement was in February 2022, followed by a six-week extension in March.

The company cited transportation issues when initially announcing the curtailment, saying the shortages resulted in “continued high finished product inventories” at the pulp mill.

According to the second-quarter results, the curtailment at Taylor Pulp Mill has resulted in reduced production by about 60,000 tonnes.