GOODLOW, B.C. – The Boundary Lake water station will be closed next Tuesday due to a planned power outage.
The outage will take the station out of commission from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 9th.
Buick, Feye Spring and Prespatou water stations will still be available.
