TAYLOR, B.C. – The Fort St John RCMP responded to a call in Taylor this weekend after a resident barricaded themselves in their home.

On Saturday, July 30th, police received a call reporting that a man had barricaded himself in his residence on 98th Street and was potentially experiencing a medical issue.

Individuals reportedly informed officers that the man had access to firearms. However, police say the guns were possessed legally, were not used, threatened, or produced during the matter and were safely stored within the home.

“There was no threat to the public based on the information we received. We never had a man with a gun. We had a man experiencing an issue. There were weapons in the home, but the weapons were no different than kitchen knives in a drawer,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the RCMP.

RCMP say that due to the nature of the call and the reported presence of firearms in the home, multiple officers responded.

After the initial report, police say they received information that the man had left his home in a vehicle, but he returned to the residence shortly after police arrived.

Police say they had discussions with everyone involved and made a plan regarding the personal issues of the individuals, according to RCMP.

Mounties say that no criminal offence was committed, no firearms were involved, and no injuries were sustained. They add that the investigation has now concluded.