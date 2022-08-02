HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The District of Hudson’s Hope says its pool will be closed indefinitely due to water treatment plant issues.

Effective at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, the pool will be closed until further notice.

According to Brad Milton, director of protective services, the district had been hauling water to the pool to maintain pool chemistry, but this is not a sustainable method.

Staff, mayor and council decided to close the pool after reopening it Tuesday morning.

Any questions about this notice can be directed to the district’s office at 250-783-9901.