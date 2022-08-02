DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek’s Hailey Armstrong was invited to the National Women’s Program Selection Camp with 141 other hockey players.

Armstrong is one of several athletes from the Canadian Sport School Hockey League’s Rink Hockey Academy team invited.

The camp, taking place from August 3rd to 14th at the Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park in Calgary, will have athletes compete for spots on the national women’s team, development team, and under-18 team.

Armstrong is in the running for Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 Team, along with 45 other girls.

The two weeks of hockey will kick off the 2022-2023 season and a new four-year Olympic cycle.

Player selections were led by Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey operations with Hockey Canada, Cherie Piper, senior manager of player development and scouting, and Troy Ryan, head coach of Canada’s national women’s team.

The under-18 attendees will be split into red and white teams for practices, intrasquad games, and off-ice sessions.

They will also welcome Findland’s under-18 team, allowing the group to experience international competition.

Following the selection camp, the cross-border series with the United States will begin for the first time since 2019.

Team Canada will also face Finland on August 14th in a final “tune-up” before the Canada-U.S. series.