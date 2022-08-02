BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – The Canadian Men’s Wheelchair basketball team, along with Fort St. John’s Bo Hedges, is facing Australia Tuesday afternoon in the gold medal game at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The tournament started on Friday, July 29th, with the Canadian men’s 3-on-3 team dropping their first game to Australia, 13 to 11.

Colin Higgins scored seven points and six rebounds, while Bo Hedges added three points and two rebounds to the team’s total.

“It was good; it was good to get pushing after being here for a few days. It would’ve been nice to come away with the victory, but Australia played well and hit some good shots,” said Hedges.

“Short turn around, they’re fast games, and it’s a fast tournament as well, so we’ve got to get going.”

This year marks the debut of wheelchair basketball at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the 3-on-3 format and is also part of an integrated program with standup 3-on-3 basketball.

“It’s very cool to be out there and just kind of inter-mixing and playing right after them or before them. It’s a great opportunity for all of us to learn from one another,” said Hedges.

“It was fun out there, and lots was happening really quickly.”

Following the Canadian Women’s team’s win against Kenya 17 to 1 on Saturday, the Canadian Men’s team beat Northern Ireland 13 to 5.

Colin Higgins again scored the most with six points and six rebounds, while Hedges finished the game with four shots and seven rebounds.

After Canada’s Men’s team beat Malaysia 14 to 9 in the semifinals on Monday, they will play Australia for the gold on Tuesday.

Team Canada got an early 4 to 0 lead and reportedly controlled much of the play against Malaysia, with 12 of 20 shooting while holding Malaysia to just 37 per cent shooting.

Colin Higgins had a game-high of 11 points and four rebounds, and Bo Hedges added two points and five rebounds in the win.

Both of Team Canada’s teams face Australia’s teams for gold Tuesday afternoon.