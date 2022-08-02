FORT NELSON, B.C. – The well leak discovered five kilometres from the Alaska Highway and 65 kilometres from Fort Nelson is no longer actively releasing fluid, according to the BC Oil and Gas Commission.
After the company handling the well took action, no further leak was observed.
Commission staff have been on-site to confirm that a clean-up is underway. An environmental assessment will be performed as well.
The leak was originally announced via the commission’s Twitter account on July 19th, 2022.
Grace Giesbrecht is a news reporter for EnergeticCity.ca who recently graduated from Trinity Western University with a bachelor of arts in Media + Communications. She was born and raised just outside of Fort St. John. She began reporting for her university’s student newspaper and interned with Ottawa Life Magazine where she developed a passion for asking questions, telling stories, and the written word. In her free time, you can find her drinking coffee, snowboarding, or reading novels.
