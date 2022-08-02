FORT NELSON, B.C. – The well leak discovered five kilometres from the Alaska Highway and 65 kilometres from Fort Nelson is no longer actively releasing fluid, according to the BC Oil and Gas Commission.

After the company handling the well took action, no further leak was observed.

Commission staff have been on-site to confirm that a clean-up is underway. An environmental assessment will be performed as well.

The leak was originally announced via the commission’s Twitter account on July 19th, 2022.