BC Cannabis Secretariat and BC Stats have released the results from the 2021 BC Cannabis Use Survey, which surveyed 24,794 British Columbians after the legalization of cannabis and compared it to the results before the legalization.

Of the 24,794 people surveyed, 18 per cent of them were in the Northern Health Authority.

In the Northern Health region, 38 per cent of those surveyed used cannabis in the last 12 months.

Past 12-month Cannabis Use by Health Authority (2021 BC Cannabis Use Survey Report)

Compared to 2018, most health authorities saw an increase in cannabis usage. In the northeast, just over 30 per cent used cannabis in 2021, up from 25 per cent in 2018.

Past 12-month Cannabis Use by Health Service Delivery Area (2021 BC Cannabis Use Survey Report)

British Columbians can legally grow up to four cannabis plants per household, or more with medical authorization and 12 per cent of Northern Health Authority respondents reported growing their own.

Growing One’s Own Cannabis (2021 BC Cannabis Use Survey Report)

According to the report, the findings did not suggest there have been increases in heavy cannabis use, cannabis-impaired driving, or other risky behaviour since it was legalized.

The report covered respondents’ reasons for using cannabis, where they acquired it and risks associated with cannabis use, among many other topics related to cannabis.

The full report can be viewed below: