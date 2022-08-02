PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Over the long weekend, the Prince George Fire Centre saw 13 new fires ignite across the region, most of which were caused by lightning.

Eight of those fires have already been extinguished, while the majority of remaining fires are classified as under control.

Over 30,000 lightning strikes touched down in the region, according to the PG Fire Centre.

On Monday, August 1st, lightning sparked a small fire south of the Peace River. The fire is already listed as under control and is only .01 hectares in size.

Northeast of Carp Lake, a lightning-caused fire was started on July 31st. The fire is half a hectare in size and is listed as under control.

Near Weedon Creek, a suspected person-caused fire was started on July 28th. The fire is 15 hectares in size and is currently listed as under control.

Near the Nabesche river and north of Williston Lake, a lightning-caused .80 hectare fire listed as out of control started on July 26th.

In the Prince George Fire Centre, there are currently 13 active fires. Provincially, there are 79 active fires and 488 so far this year.