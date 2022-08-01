DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying a man believed to have been involved in a hit and run.

On July 29th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm, Dawson Creek RCMP frontline officers received a report of hit and run between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the parking lot of the 11000 block of 8th Street.

An unidentified male in a lifted black Ford pick up truck is believed to have struck a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

“ The incident was capture on security surveillance, allowing police to distribute an image of the suspect, ” said Constable Emma Baron, Dawson Creek RCMP media relations officer.

Anyone who recognizes the man or vehicle in the picture, contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.