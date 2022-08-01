DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying a man believed to have been involved in a hit and run.
On July 29th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm, Dawson Creek RCMP frontline officers received a report of hit and run between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the parking lot of the 11000 block of 8th Street.
An unidentified male in a lifted black Ford pick up truck is believed to have struck a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.
The incident was capture on security surveillance, allowing police to distribute an image of the suspect,” said Constable Emma Baron, Dawson Creek RCMP media relations officer.
Anyone who recognizes the man or vehicle in the picture, contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.