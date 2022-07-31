Vancouver police say a man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with an alleged attack Saturday on an officer in the city’s Downtown Eastside.

Const. Tania Visintin says in a statement two officers were sitting in their patrol vehicle Saturday morning when a man carrying a weapon struck one of the officers through an open window.

She says one of the officers tried to subdue the man by deploying a taser, but ultimately an officer fired shots.

She says a second officer who arrived at the scene to assist police was assaulted by a bystander but was not seriously injured.

Police say a 52-year-old man has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and remains in hospital with injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2022.

The Canadian Press