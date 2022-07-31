DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are looking for the public’s help after a man was attacked and robbed on 17th street Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 2:03 pm, Dawson Creek RCMP received a call from a male reporting he had been robbed within the previous hour.

The victim reported walking on 17th street between 108th avenue and 102nd avenue when he was hit from behind.

The suspects allegedly hit the victim in the head and knocked him to the ground.

It is believed between two, and three unknown individuals kicked the victim while he lay on the ground, eventually running away with his backpack.

The victim received non-life threatening but significant injuries to his head and forearms.

Given this occurred on a busy roadway, Dawson Creek RCMP believes there are witnesses to the event or someone that may have captured the incident on dash camera.