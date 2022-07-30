The Snowbirds return to the North Peace Regional Airport, along with the Skyhawks, Harvard planes, and the massive Hercules.

Logan Reid, Snowbird 8 and Lead Solo. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

Snowbird 8 and Lead Solo, Logan Reid, has been flying as part of the air force since 2013. Reid feels a strong sense of community performing in airshows and said flying in tight formation with eight other aircraft is his life’s privilege.

“My favorite part of the show, and I’m being a little bit biased here, is when we do the head-on cross. It’s when we fly as fast as we can, as close as we can, head-on towards another airplane,” said Reid.

Reid fell in love with flying at a young age as an Air Cadet and experienced his first flight in a small plane.

Snowbirds flying in tight formation. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

“I love the perspective that altitude gives you,” said Reid. “ You’re flying up at a few thousand feet high. You see cars and you’re able to turn in whatever direction you want. I fell in love with it as soon as I did that, and I realized that’s what I wanted to do.”

Reid and the Snowbirds hit the tarmac July 30th and 31st for the Airshow.

According to Reid, there will be a wide variety of performances and autograph signing by the pilots. He encourages Fort St. John community members to head to the airport to take in the sights.