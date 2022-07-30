Rob Fraser, the mayor of Taylor, won the local celebrity challenge at the World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championship. The challenge featured media, local politicians, and sponsors.

Rob Fraser, Mayor, District of Taylor ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

Mayor Fraser is a professional gold panner and said he started panning when he was elected in 2014. He took up gold panning to carry on the legacy of his mentor and former mayor of Taylor, Fred Jarvis, who was an avid gold panner.

According to Fraser, gold panning is historical in the District of Taylor.

“The Klondikers used this route, the Peace River to get up to the Klondike. They checked every creek and every river on the way up to the Klondike for gold because they were really into it then,” said Fraser.

Visitors pan for real gold at the World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championship. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

The championship took place at Peace Island Park and featured gold panning competitions, as well as vendors selling handmade goods.

Visitors who were new to gold panning had the opportunity to learn how to pan by demonstration and compete to win the title of “professional gold panner”.

This weekend was the return of the gold panning championship after being canceled for the last two years due to COVID-19.