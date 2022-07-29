FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Visible smoke descended on Fort St. John and the surrounding area on Thursday evening.

A Smokey Skies bulletin was issued for Fort Nelson and the Northern Rockies area by Environment Canada that night, and extended to the North Peace, including Fort St. John, on Friday morning.

Environment Canada says the areas are being impacted or likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to FireSmoke Canada, a portal for smoke and fire forecasts and information produced by the Weather Forecast Research Team at the University of British Columbia, the smoke affecting the region is from several different hotspots.

The largest source of smoke are a collection of larger fires burning in the southern portion of the Yukon. Some smoke is also billowing from smaller fires in BC, including several in the Northern Rockies and one near Williston Lake.

Smokey Skies bulletins are a specific type of public advisory that communicates the rapidly changing nature of wildfire smoke. They are issued when an area is either currently impacted or might be impacted in the next two days by smoke.

These notices suggest individuals, especially anyone with pre-existing conditions like asthma, take care outside. Smokey Skies bulletins are not Air Quality Advisories, which advise individuals to avoid strenuous outdoor work or other activities