FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Vision Care Youth Athlete of the Month for July is Kenzi Steiner has had a jam-packed summer, which includes representing Team BC in basketball and Team Alberta in volleyball.

“I’ve had close to zero off days. It’s just go, go, go. Like I’m in a different province every week it feels like — in a new place all the time for training and tournaments. It’s kind of crazy, but at the same time, I’m just grateful,” said Steiner.

Steiner moved to Calgary during the pandemic to play at a high level for the Dinos Volleyball Club and Genesis Basketball.

The 14-year-old will return to Fort St. John this fall to attend North Peace Secondary School.

Locally, Steiner was a part of Fort St John Ice Volleyball and FSJ Flight Basketball.

At a young age, Steiner’s skills have given her the chance to travel to places not a lot of teenagers get to see, and she loves it.

“I recently had a basketball tournament in Chicago just a couple of weeks ago, and that went really well. And I went to Montreal with my basketball team— my BC team. I just had the Canada cup in Calgary. Now I’m back in Langley training for basketball again.”

With her current travel bug, it’s no surprise Steiner hopes her skills bring her overseas after completing post-secondary.

“A dream place [to travel] would probably be Australia.”

Competing at the provincial level in both sports is something Steiner has wanted for a couple of years.

“I do have a lot of goals, and I wrote down, probably back in grade seven, that I wanted to play for a provincial team for both sports. And I would do research, and I would tell my mom, there is this tryout. Can I do it? And, she would be like, yeah.”

Steiner’s introduction to basketball and volleyball was simple — she tried out for the teams, made them, and stuck with them. And standing at 6′ 1″, Steiner seems to be competing in the perfect sports.

When she is not busy, which seems like a rare occasion, Kenzi loves to hang out with her friends and work out — “anything that helps me with my sport.”