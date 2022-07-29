HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – After a lengthy search, Joe Taylor was found safe in Farrell Creek this week, say Hudson’s Hope RCMP.

The young man went missing just after 6 p.m. on July 27 and was found the following day after 9:30 p.m.

Cst. Erich Schmidt said it was important to find Taylor quickly, especially with the ongoing heatwave across the Peace. Search and Rescue aided the detachment, finding Taylor near a side road dehydrated but otherwise in good health.

Taylor went missing from his family’s farm, also located in Farrell Creek. Grid searches were used in combination with police search dogs and a helicopter.

“He had wandered off and no one had seen him in several hours, so the family contacted police,” said Schmidt. “We deemed it was a more high-risk missing persons file.”

Taylor’s family have since posted on social media, thanking the Hudson’s Hope RCMP detachment, Search and Rescue, and the community for their efforts in locating him.

Schmidt said he appreciates the gratitude from the family and was glad to see the search end with a positive outcome.

“It was really nice to see that, we don’t always see that from our end – it kind of caught me off guard,” he said.