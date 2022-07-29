Just before the Fort St John International Air Show took flight in July 2022, our very own Spencer Hall was treated to a showcase of what it’s like being in the sky.
To find out more about the Air Show, click here.
Greg is the Reader Engagement Lead for Energeticcity. His duties also include social media management, digital marketing implementation, and video production. In his spare time, Greg enjoys reading comics, playing video games, and hanging out with his wife and dog.
More by Greg Armstrong