DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek broke a daily maximum temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

The new record registered at 32.5 degrees Celsius.

The previous record set for July 28th in Mile Zero City was 30.0 degrees Celsius. It was set in 1937.

According to Environment Canada, a strong ridge of high pressure brought a heat wave through the province over the last week.

On Thursday, 14 places throughout B.C. either set or tied their previous record daily temperatures.

Dawson Creek also broke a record on Wednesday, reaching a high of 32.2 degrees Celsius. The previous record was set in 2009 at 30.5 degrees Celsius.

Fort St. John also broke a daily heat record on Wednesday, reporting a high of 31.7 degrees Celsius. The previous record of 30 degrees Celsius was set in 1935.