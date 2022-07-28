UPDATE: A missing couple who were travelling from the Yukon to Alberta on the Alaska Highway have been located and are safe, according to Whitehorse RCMP.

On Thursday, RCMP asked the public for help locating the couple, both in their early 60s.

At the time, police said the couple was last known to be in Whitehorse until July 20th or 21st before heading south on the Alaska Highway.

Whitehorse RCMP has said that attempts to contact the couple were unsuccessful since July 19th.

Mounties say there were reports Thursday evening that the couple were found or had been in contact with friends. Police note that an investigation can’t be closed until they have direct contact with the people reported missing.