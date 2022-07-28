FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – A three-vehicle incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon caused a short closure of the Alaska Highway.

Located on the Alaska Highway at the 92A Street intersection, three vehicles were involved in a vehicle incident that caused traffic to be redirected.

Matt Troiano, deputy fire chief of the Fort St. John Fire Department, says there were only minor injuries.

“One person was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons,” he said.

The highway was reopened later the same day.