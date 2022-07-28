Whitehorse RCMP is seeking assistance in locating travellers Owen and Susan Konski who were travelling from Whitehorse, through the B.C. Peace Region to Alberta.

RCMP were told that the couple, both in their early 60s, were last known to be in Whitehorse until July 20th or 21st, before heading south on the Alaska Highway.

They are thought to be driving a white 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck with an Alberta license plate and towing a 30-foot-long fifth-wheel travel trailer.

Vehicle driven by the Konski’s. (Whitehorse RCMP)

According to the Whitehorse RCMP, attempts to contact the couple have been unsuccessful since July 19th and their family is concerned for their safety.

Police have reportedly done patrols in the areas along the highway and followed up on other leads regarding the couple but have been unsuccessful.

Susan is described as having long white hair and green eyes, standing at five foot six inches.

Owen is described as a Caucasian man with medium-length gray/white hair, gray eyes and a goatee. Owen also wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Owen and Susan Konski is urged to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.