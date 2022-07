DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating 43-year-old Clarence Reuben Moyah.

Moyah was reported missing on July 25th and was last seen at the Nawican Friendship Centre on July 18th.

Reuben is described as 5’5″, 126 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moyah is asked to contact Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.