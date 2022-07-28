DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Blair Lekstrom, CAO for the City of Dawson Creek, says the individual responsible for tearing down flower baskets in the city’s downtown core has been charged by police.

Lekstrom approximates that the damages have cost “multiple thousands of dollars” thus far.

The City of Dawson Creek has a three-year agreement for the baskets, paying $9,749.67 plus GST annually.

“It is extremely frustrating, the amount of work that the city crews put into this to make the town look more beautiful and then to have a single individual doing this is certainly disheartening,” Lekstrom said.

“It hasn’t happened before in the years past, as I understand that the individual has been here for some time,” he said.

Lekstrom says the police and the health authority were notified after the vandalism was discovered late last month.