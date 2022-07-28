FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is looking to return some items believed to have been stolen, including a banjo, snowboard bag and bike.

On July 17th, police arrested an individual on 100th Street near Highway 97 for breach of conditions.

During this arrest, police seized items they believed were stolen.

The items believed to be stolen are a banjo in a unique snowboard bag and a relatively new-looking adult bicycle.

“This is an unusual combination of items,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, Media Relations Officer for the Fort St John RCMP.

“If you own a banjo, or a very unique snowboard bag, whether at home or in storage, you should check to make sure you still have them.”

The owner or owners claiming the property will be required to either provide a photograph or verbally describe the brand and colour of the banjo, the brand and colour of the snowboard bag and the specific brand, model or type and colour of the bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.