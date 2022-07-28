PENTICTON, BC- The girls hit the ice with a strong presence representing the Northeast region and put on an exceptional performance. 

Maria Ayre (Fort St. John), Hailey Armstrong (Dawson Creek), Staysha Hiebert (Cecil Lake), Makena Lloyd-Howe (Tumbler Ridge) and Kasey Ditner (Baldonnel) all hope to lock-in a position on the Team BC U18 Team. 

The girls were part of the top 68 selected across BC to attend the camp, which was initially established to select and train athletes for representation at Provincial, National and International events. 

U18 will host a fall camp for it’s shortlisted athletes in Red Deer from September 23rd – 25th

