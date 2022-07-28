FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A police investigation is underway after Fort St. John firefighters quickly put out a car fire early Wednesday morning outside the courthouse.

At 4:20 a.m. on July 27th, a police officer on proactive patrol noticed smoke coming from the Provincial Court of British Columbia parking lot, according to Constable Chad Neustaeter with the Fort St. John RCMP.

The smoke came from a vehicle that had crashed into a light post and caught on fire.

According to Matt Troiano, Deputy Fire Chief of the Fort St. John Fire Department, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene.

“Our crews arrived shortly after the call. The call came in at 4:18 a.m., and our crews arrived shortly thereafter and extinguished the fire,” he explained.

Neustaeter says the driver was located nearby, and an impaired investigation was initiated, which resulted in a 24-hour driving prohibition.

Neustaeter explains that the file remains under investigation.