TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – A small fire has sparked near the Kinuseo Falls road and the Prince George Fire Centre says crews are already on route.

The fire, which started Wednesday afternoon, is about ten metres by ten metres in size at the time this article was published.

According to the fire centre, there is a response officer, a helicopter and a crew on route to help put out the small fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

(Photo Credit: Derrick McDougall)