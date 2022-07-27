FORT ST. John, B.C. – Despite some setbacks earlier this year, construction on Fort St. John’s new RCMP detachment is now moving somewhat smoothly.

Construction faced some delays in June due to a supply shortage of breakers needed to connect the building to the BC Hydro system.

Communications coordinator for the City of Fort St. John, Ryan Harvey, said the breakers have now been delivered.

City of Fort St. John Communications Coordinator, Ryan Harvey ( Jordan Prentice, energeticcity.ca )

“It’s a huge weight off everybody’s shoulders,” said Harvey. “Now we’re just working with BC hydro to get the connection to the building finalized and hooked up.”

This is not the only supply-chain obstacle construction on the new detachment has faced. According to Harvey, they are currently facing piping and light fixture shortages. Harvey also said the contractors are having staffing issues as well.

“Those are obviously the kind of challenges that everybody’s being faced with,” said Harvey. “If you go to the grocery store, oftentimes there will be one or two items that you can’t find. That’s the kind of environment we currently find ourselves in.”

Although a specific deadline couldn’t be given, Harvey says the city is hoping construction will be finished later this year.