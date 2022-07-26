TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor’s public works department has a summer full of projects, and with the season trucking towards autumn, many are underway or already completed.

The largest project underway in the district is the new public works shop. The completion date was moved back to August 15th.

Many of the largest pieces of the building are finished. The concrete slab was poured at the end of June, and the bay doors have been installed. Electrical installation is 90 per cent finished, and the interior construction of the shop (including framing and insulation) will continue through the summer.

Office furniture will be delivered and installed at the beginning of August. Fencing is scheduled to begin on September 12th.

The water main line underneath Willow Drive and 102nd street was also replaced this summer. Ground was broken on July 4th, and the project was completed on July 11th.

Repairs have also been completed on the potable water standpipe station, which was damaged on June 26th around 5:00 p.m. Overhead service was shuttered from June 26th to 30th. The driver who damaged the system was identified, and the company he worked for agreed to pay for the damages.