FORT ST. JOHN, BC – This year’s Arnie Isberg Memorial 1-Pitch Softball tournament raised $15,650 for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s cancer diagnostic and treatment fund.

The event, now in its eleventh year, was organized to remember Arnie and his good friend, Dan Ruttan, who also passed away from cancer eleven years ago.

The Isbergs moved to Fort St. John seven years ago and collaborated with a local softball team to host the tournament.

According to a release, the Arnie Isberg Memorial believes having the latest cancer diagnostic and treatment technologies is crucial to ensuring the community has the best care possible.

The fund is generally utilized to purchase equipment for the Fort St. John Hospital’s cancer clinic.

Tournament chair, Kerri Laurin, says the Arnie Isberg memorial would like to thank its sponsors and donors for their generosity.

“It will always be a very special event for me, and I have enjoyed the many years of meeting new friends, whether it’s with the teams or the sponsors, it’s become like a family for me. I am truly grateful for our amazing community supporting this tournament year after year,” said Laurin.

According to Laurin, the tournament would not be possible without the generosity of its 15 sponsors.