PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Two Fort St. John rugby players took home bronze medals this past weekend at the BC Summer Games in Prince George.

Shayne Turner and Hailey Dutchak represented the Energetic City and placed third in U17 7S Rugby, bringing home the Peace region’s only medal of the competition.

Turner started playing rugby last year and plays for both Peace Rugby and Matrix Rugby, based out of Prince George.

Dutchak has been playing rugby for five years, starting in grade 8.

In total, Zone 8 or Caribou-Northeast, took home 33 pieces of hardware: 10 gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze.