FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Ice-making began at the Pomeroy Sport Centre on Thursday for the upcoming season.

Due to this, the City of Fort St. John would like to remind the public that the North Entrance is currently closed while the main entrance remains open.

The area between the rinks is also close for the time being.

The Northern Vac walking track, play Structure, table tennis area and basketball hoops are still open, but alternate pathways will need to be used.

The city asks that users not enter the restricted areas where crews work.