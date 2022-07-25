PEACE REGION, B.C. – Environment Canada has warned northern British Columbians of a heatwave descending on the Peace River region and Fort Nelson.

Daytime high temperatures will reach nearly 30 degrees celsius in the province, with early morning low temperatures at 14 to 16 degrees in the middle of the week, from Tuesday to Thursday.

The wave is due to a strong ridge of high pressure advancing on the province, Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” it continued. “The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

Environment Canada advises the public to take precautions to reduce heat risks and plan outdoor activities for the coolest parts of the day, in the early morning.