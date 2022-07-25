FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John residents saw some relief at the pumps this weekend as fuel prices dropped to $1.91 per litre.

In a recent interview with Energeticcity, head of petroleum analysis at Gasbuddy.com, Patrick De Haan said that he expected prices to continue to trend downwards in the short term if the price of oil held steady.

“Prices have been trending down already for the last few weeks. That should continue for the next week or two, and perhaps longer, if oil prices don’t rally back to $110, and if we can avoid supply disruptions or hurricanes,” De Haan said earlier this month.

According to Gasbuddy.com, as of Monday afternoon, gas prices in the Energetic City ranged from $1.91 to $2.02 per litre.

Dawson Creek prices are slightly lower, starting at $1.89 to $1.91, according to GasBuddy.com