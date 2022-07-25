FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City staff selected a proposal to develop an arts and culture strategic plan that will help craft the community’s future.

Six proposals were received after the request for proposals was issued, and staff awarded Happy Cities, an urban design and research firm based out of Vancouver, for $102,712.00.

The plan will provide direction and outline goals and outcomes for advancing arts and culture initiatives in the city.

In doing so, the city says, the plan will improve the economic and social well-being of residents by building capacity, facilitating programming, and supporting the growth of the creative industry in town.

The report will also inform the city on how best to use its resources in coordination with other organizations working to increase the availability and impact of arts and culture in the city.

The full report can be viewed below: