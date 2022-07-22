Today on Moose Talks, we talked all about the newly-announced Peace Region Living Lab with Nadia Mori. The initiative brings together farmers and ranchers with scientists and commodity groups to brainstorm best practices in overcoming climate change challenges in our agricultural community.

Then, we checked in with Team Canada Senior Men’s Wheelchair Basketball’s Bo Hedges about their bronze medal performance in Brazil last week and what’s next for the team on the road to the World Championships in November.

Listen to Moose Talks Friday mornings at 10 on Moose FM or watch it live on the Moose FM or Energeticcity Facebook pages.