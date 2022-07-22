BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – Fort St. John’s Bo Hedges is one of four Canadian male athletes selected to represent the nation in wheelchair basketball at the Commonwealth Games.

Hedges will be joined by Colin Higgins, of New Brunswick, Garrett Ostepchuk of Saskatchewan, and Vincent Dallaire of Quebec, in representing the country in a 3-on-3 competition .

Hedges say he’s looking forward to the experience. 

“I think it’s going to be a great opportunity; I’m looking forward to the Commonwealth Games. It will be the first time wheelchair basketball is played at the Games, so it’s pretty neat to be part of the first Canadian wheelchair basketball team to play in the Commonwealth Games,” said Hedges. 

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will host 72 nations and territories, with Canada expected to rank within top three of all categories. 

The games are taking place from July 28th to August 8th.

