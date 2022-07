CHETWYND, B.C. – The District of Chetwynd is not accepting or approving burn permits until further notice.

This is due to the forecast calling for warmer, drier conditions within the municipality’s boundaries.

Backyard campfires that measure half a metre by half a metre are still permitted under the current provincial fire hazard rating.

The district says the campfires will be allowed until the fire hazard rating increases and the province issues a regional ban.