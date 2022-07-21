PRINCE GEORGE, BC – The BC Summer Games kicked off on Thursday, with 37 Peace region athletes set to compete over the next four days.
Prince George is hosting the event’s 32nd year for the first time since 1990, and over 2200 athletes in their early teens have made the cut by participating in qualification events around the province.
In a release, host society president, Renee McCloskey, says the event will highlight the hard work put in by thousands of local volunteers and hundreds of coaches and officials, who aim to ensure the athletes have the best competitive experience possible.
“We can’t wait to welcome BC’s finest competitors and play an important role in their development pathways,” said McCloskey.
The athletes from the Peace will represent the Cariboo-North East Zone.
There are eight geographic zones: Kootenays (Zone 1), Thompson-Okanagan (Zone 2), Fraser Valley (Zone 3), Fraser River (Zone 4), Vancouver-Coastal (Zone 5), Vancouver Island-Central Coast (Zone 6), North West (Zone 7) and Cariboo-North East (Zone 8).
The event is expected to generate $2 million for the local economy, accompanied by thousands of visitors attending to show their support, according to a release.
The Province of BC has provided $625,000 in base funding for the games, along with support from provincial partners: the City of Prince George, Lheidli T‘enneh First Nation, School District No. 57, Global BC, Black Press Media, and multiple Prince George businesses.
The Prince George 2022 BC Summer Games began Thursday with an opening ceremony and will end with a closing ceremony this Sunday.
Complete list of Peace River Region Athletes:
Fort St. John:
- Gavin Adams – Box Lacrosse
- Madeline Bookham – Soccer
- Romeo Bowie – Soccer
- Crystal Dutchak – Rugby Supervisor
- Hailey Dutchak – Rugby
- Easton Goulet – Baseball
- Maverick Hunt – Soccer
- Marti Kielo – Soccer
- Breton MacPherson – Field Lacrosse
- Braxton McCoy – Soccer
- Griffin McCue – Box Lacrosse
- Paul Milne – Field Lacrosse Supervisor
- Adam Milne – Field Lacrosse
- Ryder Modde – Swimming
- Lillian Moore – Volleyball
- Brooklyn Munch – Softball
- Sylvie Myllymaki – Volleyball
- Kohrin Owen – Field Lacross
- Cyprus Palfy – Soccer
- Thomas Phibbs – Soccer
- Kayden Raab – Box Lacrosse
- Kieran Rogers – Swimming
- Donovan Snider – S0ccer
- Addison Stone – Volleyball
- Israel Tebulte – Soccer
- Shayne Turner – Rugby
- Mya Waberski – Swimming
- Lisa Wiebe – Swimming Supervisor
- Emerson Whitford – Volleyball
- Jackson Whitford – Athletics
Dawson Creek:
- James Maxwell – Triathlon Head Coach
- Ryan Turnbull – Athletics
- Jasmine Vigar – Volleyball
Other participants from the region:
- Mitchell Latreille – Field Lacrosse – Charlie Lake
- Austin MacGregor – Athletics – Taylor
- Arielle Spencer – Volleyball – Arras
- Terri Spencer – Vollball Supervisor – Arras