PRINCE GEORGE, BC – The BC Summer Games kicked off on Thursday, with 37 Peace region athletes set to compete over the next four days.

Prince George is hosting the event’s 32nd year for the first time since 1990, and over 2200 athletes in their early teens have made the cut by participating in qualification events around the province.

In a release, host society president, Renee McCloskey, says the event will highlight the hard work put in by thousands of local volunteers and hundreds of coaches and officials, who aim to ensure the athletes have the best competitive experience possible.

“We can’t wait to welcome BC’s finest competitors and play an important role in their development pathways,” said McCloskey.

The athletes from the Peace will represent the Cariboo-North East Zone.

There are eight geographic zones: Kootenays (Zone 1), Thompson-Okanagan (Zone 2), Fraser Valley (Zone 3), Fraser River (Zone 4), Vancouver-Coastal (Zone 5), Vancouver Island-Central Coast (Zone 6), North West (Zone 7) and Cariboo-North East (Zone 8).

The event is expected to generate $2 million for the local economy, accompanied by thousands of visitors attending to show their support, according to a release.

The Province of BC has provided $625,000 in base funding for the games, along with support from provincial partners: the City of Prince George, Lheidli T‘enneh First Nation, School District No. 57, Global BC, Black Press Media, and multiple Prince George businesses.

The Prince George 2022 BC Summer Games began Thursday with an opening ceremony and will end with a closing ceremony this Sunday.

Complete list of Peace River Region Athletes:

Fort St. John:

Gavin Adams – Box Lacrosse

Madeline Bookham – Soccer

Romeo Bowie – Soccer

Crystal Dutchak – Rugby Supervisor

Hailey Dutchak – Rugby

Easton Goulet – Baseball

Maverick Hunt – Soccer

Marti Kielo – Soccer

Breton MacPherson – Field Lacrosse

Braxton McCoy – Soccer

Griffin McCue – Box Lacrosse

Paul Milne – Field Lacrosse Supervisor

Adam Milne – Field Lacrosse

Ryder Modde – Swimming

Lillian Moore – Volleyball

Brooklyn Munch – Softball

Sylvie Myllymaki – Volleyball

Kohrin Owen – Field Lacross

Cyprus Palfy – Soccer

Thomas Phibbs – Soccer

Kayden Raab – Box Lacrosse

Kieran Rogers – Swimming

Donovan Snider – S0ccer

Addison Stone – Volleyball

Israel Tebulte – Soccer

Shayne Turner – Rugby

Mya Waberski – Swimming

Lisa Wiebe – Swimming Supervisor

Emerson Whitford – Volleyball

Jackson Whitford – Athletics

Dawson Creek:

James Maxwell – Triathlon Head Coach

Ryan Turnbull – Athletics

Jasmine Vigar – Volleyball

Other participants from the region: